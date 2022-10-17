Drought forces some Sunshine Coast breweries, cannabis operators to turn off the taps

BC’s seemingly endless summer has extended patio season through “Hot-tober” but now many popular Sunshine Coast breweries will be going dry, and it isn’t because of over-consumption.

The ongoing hot and dry weather has led to a major drought on BC’s south coast and it has become so concerning in the Sunshine Coast region that officials there are taking major steps to protect the remaining drinking water supply.

The decision to turn off the taps on non-essential businesses and places like pools, breweries, cannabis operators, and more was made on Monday afternoon after a State of Local Emergency was declared.

It impacts the District of Sechelt, the shíshálh Nation, as well as the Sunshine Coast Regional District and goes into effect Tuesday night just before midnight.

State of Local Emergency declared due to ongoing drought on the Sunshine Coast. Read more here: https://t.co/Hryr6GNWfp pic.twitter.com/XYu0DJ7ghF — Sunshine Coast RD (@SunshineCoastRD) October 17, 2022

The order means no water can be used for the purpose of brewing beer, wine, spirits, or other products with more than 1% alcohol by volume for businesses that fall within certain areas.

As well, no one can “receive and use water supplied by the Chapman Water System for the purpose of growing or producing cannabis, with the exemption of those licensed by Health Canada for medical production.”

It also limits using the water supply for those in the construction industry as it prevents water from being used to, “manufacture, transport, processing, cleaning, installation or repair of concrete, cement, asphalt, gravel, or aggregate.”

“We have unfortunately been left with no choice but to order non-essential large commercial users to cease their use of drinking water,” says SCRD Board Chair Darnelda Siegers.

“At this time, we must prioritize our water supply for essential use by residents, the Sechelt Hospital, and fire protection.”

The seaside area is very popular with tourists both from within the region and from the nearby Lower Mainland, as it is a 30-minute ferry ride from West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay terminal.