When it comes to ice cream, we don’t discriminate, but we do have our own favourites that we’re more than willing to share.

While traditional hard ice cream always does it for us, sometimes there’s nothing like a cone (or a cup!) of creamy soft serve.

Put it in a dipped cone, a waffle bowl, a cup, or between two freshly baked cookies and make it a sandwich – we have no complaints.

Here are our picks for the best places to get soft serve ice cream in Vancouver.

Vancouver’s first handcrafted, organic, milk ice cream purveyor has been a dessert staple in Gastown since it opened its first 25 Alexander Street location in 2015. Now it’s brought its signature Avalon milk soft serve to a new Burnaby location.

Address: 25 Alexander Street Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-2071

Address: 4603 Kingsway, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

This famed South Korean dessert spot is known for its unique organic milk soft serve ice cream and unreal selection of toppings and cotton candy-topped sundaes.

Address: 105-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-238-7561

Facebook | Instagram

The Milkman on Granville Island

No need to travel far and wide to get this refreshing snack; you can head straight to Granville Island’s The Milkman and get involved in some serious Dole Whip.

Address: 139 – 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-7597

The Juice Truck’s soft serve isn’t available all the time (or at all locations), but when you find it, don’t hesitate to grab one. From lychee vanilla swirl to raspberry, the flavours here are fruit-forward, fresh, and incredibly perfect for summer.

Address: 4236 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7825

Facebook |Instagram

Available from one of its many food trucks, as well as its dessert shop at the Coho Eatery location in White Rock, The Praguery’s soft serve offering really is one of a kind. Served in a chimney cake, this treat is decadent to the max.

Address: Coho Eatery 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock



Address: Food trucks in Richmond, Coquitlam, Squamish, and Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Bells and Whistles’ soft serve is made with real milk from Foothills Creamery. Get this stuff straight-up plain or opt for the four other varieties of sundaes up for order: Troy Tulo-whisky, Darryl Strawberry, Coco Crisp, or Twin Sails Stout Float.

Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7990

Facebook | Instagram

Screamers Soft Serve (available during summer months)

During the warmer months, Steveston’s Screamers offers customers screamers (fruit-flavoured slushie, layered with vanilla soft serve ice cream) and most importantly, Dole Whip. The outlet also serves pineapple Dole Whip twisted with vanilla, which can be paired with slushie flavours to create a screamer unlike any other.

Address: Corner of 3rd Avenue and Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond

Phone: 604-364-8740

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Drive Canteen is known for its huge selection of snacks, non-alcoholic bevies, and other treats, but during the summer months, it also has screamers. Combining soft serve ice cream with slushie, the screamer is a satisfying summer treat we can’t get enough of.

Address: 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Softie Co.

Served out of, and created by, Whisk Matcha, Softie Co. specializes in vegan soft serve. Flavours rotate each week, but you can expect varieties like matcha (of course), rose milk tea, pina colada, yuzu, blueberry cream, and more.

Address: 39 Kingsway, Vancouver

Instagram

The Vancouver Soup Company may be known for its, well, soups, but in the summer months, it serves Serendipity Soft serve out of its 292 East 1st Avenue address. Serendipity only serves vanilla, but you can add toppings like chocolate drizzle and more.

Address: 292 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Perverted

This downtown spot not only has quirky names for its scoops, but it also serves some seriously decadent soft serve. Think Brand Spanking, Lemon My F.A.O, and Beg for S’More.

Address: 797 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Instagram