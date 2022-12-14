Vancouver wakes up to foggy, chilly morning (PHOTOS)

It’s been a fog-filled Wednesday morning for many in Metro Vancouver, seemingly for the third day in a row.

The ominous conditions led to some pretty incredible photos; some could describe them as beautiful, and others could call them ominous.

The fog settled in on Monday, leading to some poor driving conditions on the roads in Metro Vancouver.

ALERT: With a blanket of fog around the city this morning, a friendly reminder to everyone to turn on your headlights and tail lights when visibility is low. #SurreyBC^jas — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) December 12, 2022

The fog stretched to Vancouver Island, with some pictures captured of Tofino posted online.

A bit of fog and it looks like Tofino, Vancouver Island aka paradise. pic.twitter.com/sx4JvRkaqs — AntyDelica (@ACardent) December 12, 2022

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the fog will dissipate by mid-morning.

Of course, compared to what folks across the country may be feeling this week, we will take it.

According to a report by The Weather Network, a 3,000 km wide storm is developing over North America and will likely bring “snow to the Prairies, while ferocious thunderstorms roar along the Gulf Coast.”

Plus, Vancouver is slated to see a dip in temperatures next week, according to a long-term forecast and possibly a major dumping of snow.

