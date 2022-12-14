NewsWeather

Claire Fenton
Dec 14 2022, 5:55 pm
Vancouver wakes up to foggy, chilly morning (PHOTOS)
Sar Anderson/Daily Hive

It’s been a fog-filled Wednesday morning for many in Metro Vancouver, seemingly for the third day in a row.

Fog Vancouver

Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

The ominous conditions led to some pretty incredible photos; some could describe them as beautiful, and others could call them ominous.

Fog Vancouver

Sar Anderson/Daily Hive

The fog settled in on Monday, leading to some poor driving conditions on the roads in Metro Vancouver.

Drive BC

Ironworkers northend – N/Drive BC

The fog stretched to Vancouver Island, with some pictures captured of Tofino posted online.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the fog will dissipate by mid-morning.

Of course, compared to what folks across the country may be feeling this week, we will take it.

According to a report by The Weather Network, a 3,000 km wide storm is developing over North America and will likely bring “snow to the Prairies, while ferocious thunderstorms roar along the Gulf Coast.”

Plus, Vancouver is slated to see a dip in temperatures next week, according to a long-term forecast and possibly a major dumping of snow.

Are you feeling the fog? Let us know in the comments below.

Claire Fenton
