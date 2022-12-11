If you’re mentally preparing yourself for the work week and wondering about what kind of weather to expect, there’s some bad news: a 3,000-km-wide storm is developing over North America and will likely bring with it “snow to the Prairies, while ferocious thunderstorms roar along the Gulf Coast.”

“Snow and high winds will spill over the international border, as well, bringing the potential for a shovel-able snowfall to portions of the southern Prairies,” states a report by The Weather Network. “The threat exists for blizzard conditions across parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.”

The “behemoth” storm is expected to grow so big that meteorologist Kevin MacKay said that around 60 million people are likely to be in its path.

“Look at the wind field it’s influencing the winds all the way back to Manitoba south of the Great Lakes and well out into the Atlantic,” he said.

The impending system will stretch from the Prairies to the Gulf of Mexico, bringing everything from ripping blizzards to a threat for tornadoes.

“South of Highway 1, we could still be looking at about 20 centimeters,” said MacKay. “Then southern Ontario that’s where we’ll see the close call. We could be looking at primarily a snow event.”

The storm’s peak is expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Its influence will stretch across the continent from the southern Prairies to the Gulf of Mexico, leaving a footprint measuring more than 3,000 km long,” states the report.