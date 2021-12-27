Cold and windy: Arctic outflow warning remains in effect for Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is starting off the post-Christmas workweek under an Arctic outflow warning.

Environment Canada’s weather alert remains in effect for Vancouver and its surrounding areas, calling for Arctic outflow winds and low temperatures to “combine to produce wind chill values near or below minus 20ºC.”

The weather agency says the cold wind chill will moderate during the day on Wednesday where temperatures are expected to increase.

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC interior is bringing strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to the coastal communities,” continues the alert. Mainland inlets and areas that are exposed to outflow winds are more likely to experience these “very cold wind chill values.”

While the outflow and temperatures will moderate somewhat on Tuesday afternoon and night, the wind chill values are still expected to be between -10ºC and -20ºC. Stronger outflow and lower overnight temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing wind chill values to near minus -20ºC again.

The alert, initially issued on December 24, was updated at 5:15 am PT on Monday. The

Arctic outflow warning is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors,” says Environment Canada. “Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.”

British Columbians are urged to create an emergency kit in case they lose electricity or get stuck on the road during this cold snap. Because of the extreme cold, the Sea to Sky Highway is also subject to a travel advisory.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.