Rain check: Vancouver in for a prolonged period of warm weather

Sunny and warm weather fans have had a rough June, but according to the forecast for the first week of July, things are about to heat up in Vancouver.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts a bit of moisture for Canada Day, but after that, there’s not a drop in sight for Vancouver, which will see a lot of warm weather soon.

The high for Canada Day is 20˚C, 23˚C inland with a humidex of 25˚C.

Later this week, ECCC predicts multiple days with highs of 25˚C heading into the weekend, and humidex values might make it feel even warmer.

If the humidex hovers around the same level as today, conditions could feel close to 30˚C by the end of the week. Despite the warmer weather, temperatures are forecast to cool down to a comfortable level overnight.

According to Vancouver Weather Records, it took a long time for Vancouver to reach its first 24˚C of the year, a temperature typically achieved much earlier in June.

Today is #Vancouver‘s first 24°C of the year. Typical first is June 2. Record earliest is Apr 18, 2016; latest Aug 7, 1954. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/eA2UHJhLg1 — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) June 21, 2024

Compared to previous years, especially the dreaded heat dome of 2021, Vancouver’s weather has been relatively mild this summer, with much moisture and comparatively cooler conditions. Most BC residents seem to be okay with the cooler conditions, which has also meant fewer wildfires than in previous years.

About three years ago, Lytton, BC, broke a Canadian temperature record before virtually the entire town burned down. While it’s warm in Lytton today, it’s nowhere near record-breaking heat, as the city sits at a comfortable 27˚C.

Are you cool with the weather in BC so far this summer?