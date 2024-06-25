Conditions this June have been relatively tame, and while we’re officially only a few days into summer, BC residents have had some thoughts about the weather conditions.

According to a Reddit thread, most folks are pretty pleased with the seasonal temps.

Some people are also still thinking about the heat dome that brought record-breaking temperatures to BC, and they are thankful that this summer, so far, has felt comfortable in comparison.

There’s good news for those who like this weather: It will continue. For those who don’t, you might need your umbrella a lot over the next week.

Before we take a temperature check on BC residents’ sentiments, here’s how the weather forecast looks in Vancouver for the next week.

Despite some thinking that current conditions are cooler than usual, Environment and Climate Change Canada weather data suggests temperatures are actually about average, with the exception of the forecast for Thursday, June 27, which is well below the average high of 20.2˚C.

“Don’t start taunting Mother Nature.”

A thread on the BC subreddit reflecting on a “pretty weak” summer has prompted much conversation about weather conditions. Many are saying not to tempt fate by complaining about the hot temperatures, fearing a jinx.

“Maybe don’t start taunting Mother Nature on the 4th day of summer, y’all,” one user said.

Others pointed out that the first meteorological day of summer is June 1.

Many are also celebrating the precipitation we’ve received so far this June, which has cooled down what can typically be a very active period for wildfires in the province.

“So good for the forest; we had a fairly dry winter this year. I’m not going to complain,” someone said.

Another Redditor said, “I’m so grateful we aren’t being choked out by smoke already.”

Some are hoping for it to be a little warmer, for some more outdoor-friendly days.

Where do you stand on what has been a pretty average June? Let us know in the comments.