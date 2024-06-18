The best and the worst: Things to consider when buying sunscreen

Sunscreen season is here, but it’s important to do some research first to make sure you’re buying something that works best for you and your skin.

Thankfully, scientists have done that research and outlined which ones are bad for you and which ones offer skin protection from the sun.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) shares some valuable insights about the best sunscreen every year.

We hear about certain sunscreen brands being recalled almost yearly; EWG’s list of best sunscreen is pretty foolproof and verified by the website, so you can be sure you’re buying a safe product. The EWG is the best resource to look at before choosing a product.

The trouble with SPF

EWG says that SPF is not the most important factor to consider when buying sunscreen. It states that high SPF products also provide poor UV balance.

“SPF values are an unreliable measure of a sunscreen’s effectiveness. A good sunscreen should provide equal broad-spectrum protection, protecting against both UVA and UVB rays. But the SPF value reflects only how well a product will protect from UVB rays, the main cause of sunburn and some skin cancers, such as squamous cell carcinoma,” EWG says.

EWG also notes that high SPF products tend to lull consumers into a false sense of security, causing them to stay in the sun much longer than what is deemed a safe amount of exposure.

“High-SPF products require higher concentrations of sun-filtering chemicals than low-SPF sunscreens do. Some of these ingredients may pose health risks when they penetrate the skin and have been linked to tissue damage and potential hormone disruption. ”

Ingredients to watch out for

You can and should look out for many chemicals and ingredients when purchasing sunscreen.

These ingredients include oxybenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and avobenzone. According to the EWG, oxybenzone is the most problematic.

“This constant exposure to sunscreen chemicals raises concerns, especially because there is not enough safety data for most ingredients. We have even more concerns about ingredients such as oxybenzone, which have been linked to hormone disruption by numerous studies.”

The best and the worst brands

Some of these products are available at Canadian storefronts, and others can be purchased online.

These are some of the best sunscreen brands currently available, according to EWG:

ATTITUDE

Thinksport Clear Zinc

Babo Botanicals

Solara Suncare

Love Sun

Crunchi

Stream2Sea

Beautycounter

Some of these products might no longer be available, but in previous reports, EWG called them some of the worst: