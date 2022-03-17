7 Vancouver restaurants running initiatives to support Ukraine

With each meal, cocktail, macaron, or vodka you purchase from one of these local businesses, you’re also helping charities that are providing aid to Ukraine.

We’ll raise a glass to that.

Here are seven Vancouver restaurants and food businesses that are running initiatives that support charities for Ukraine.

Glowbal

For each Another Love cocktail sold until the end of March, Glowbal is donating 25% of sales to the Canadian Red Cross to provide help in Ukraine. The blue-and-yellow-accented gin cocktail is named for the Tom Odell song that has come to symbolize Ukraine’s resilience, strength and hope.

“We wanted to do something, anything, to show our support for and solidarity with Ukrainian people, both there and living abroad,” said Emad Yacoub, president and CEO of Glowbal.

“We hope our guests will stand shoulder to shoulder with us and help us provide whatever relief we can to people that are suffering daily with this growing humanitarian crisis.”

CRAFT Beer Market

From March 16 to 23, guests at CRAFT Beer Market can round up their bill by $1, $2 or $5 as a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal at the Canadian Red Cross. CRAFT will match all of these donations, up to $5,000.

“Beyond the desire to support our global community, many of our CRAFT family members have been directly affected by the current conflict in Ukraine,” said PJ L’Heureux, president of CRAFT. “As we stand behind our commitment to do the right thing, please join in supporting this national activation to raise funds for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.”

Anh and Chi

Until May 15, Anh and Chi is donating proceeds from their Reservation-By-Donation program to UNHCR Canada to help displaced Ukrainians find shelter, food and other necessities. Guests can choose to pay $10 per person to reserve a table, with all proceeds going to the charity. Sister and brother Amelie and Vincent Nguyen, who own Anh and Chi, are also matching all donations, up to $5,000.

“Our parents, Lý and Hoàng Nguyễn, arrived in Vancouver as Vietnamese refugees by boat in 1980, and what is happening in Ukraine reminds our family of that devastating time — the displacement of so many women, children and seniors,” Amelie said. “In honour of our Vietnamese heritage, and along with elders, brothers and sisters, we are getting creative once again. We are standing together with fellow BC Vietnamese Canadians to support the people of Ukraine.”

Odd Society Spirits

Craft distillery Odd Society Spirits has noticed an increase in sales of their East Van Vodka ever since Russian products were pulled from BC liquor store shelves last month.

Wanting to do something meaningful with the extra earnings, Odd Society is donating 20% of proceeds from their vodka sales to World Central Kitchen. The non-profit toils on the frontlines to feed people immediately after disasters and crises. Right now, they’re working to feed thousands of Ukrainian families, both those fleeing the country and those remaining in the war zone.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie

March 20 is Macaron Day, and Mon Paris Pâtisserie is marking the sweet occasion by donating 50% of sales to World Central Kitchen to aid their humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The current turmoil there feels deeply personal to owner/pastry chef Elena Krasnova, who comes from both Ukrainian and Russian heritage. Since Krasnova can’t be there in person on the frontlines right now, she has chosen to support a charity that can.

Faubourg and Chez Christophe

Faubourg and Chez Christophe have joined forces for Macaron Day to raise funds for Ukraine. On March 19, these sweet spots are donating proceeds from macaron sales to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Committee’s humanitarian appeal.

Visit Chez Christophe’s locations in Burnaby or White Rock to pick up a six-pack of macarons: three blueberry and three passion fruit. Or visit either of Faubourg’s two Vancouver locations to purchase an individual honey-and-sour-cream macaron.