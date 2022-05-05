FoodFood Events

Sneak peek of all the incredible eats offered at the TJ Fest next week

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
May 5 2022, 10:16 pm
The TJ Fest is going down next week in Burnaby, and we’re getting really excited.

The Tian Jin Festival – a celebration of the cultural diversity of the Chinese community in Vancouver – is slated to take place on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

A major draw of the festival is its huge selection of Taiwanese eats and drinks, and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what festival-goers can expect this year.

All of the food, save for a couple of local vendors, is made in the Tian-Jin Temple commercial kitchen, and this year there will be 32 menu items on offer.

Festival organizers shared with Dished the massive list of menu items you can expect, ranging from braised pork on rice to peanut mochi to sausage with tobiko, and we want to try it all.

In addition to the food coming out of its own kitchen, organizers also shared that BlackBall, the Taiwanese dessert brand, and Chu Chu Bar, a new drink brand, will be represented at the festival.

Chu Chu Bar serves up bubble tea and other drinks that have become hugely popular in Taiwan. It’ll be debuting a peach sour and red grape sour drink at the TJ Fest – something we’re told is super refreshing!

Here’s a sneak peek of the menu items and prices for TJ Fest:

