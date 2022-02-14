One of Vancouver’s most recognizable, and controversial, figures is once again at the centre of the city’s conversation.

On Monday, February 14, the Gassy Jack statue in Gastown was toppled and covered in red paint during a Women‘s Memorial March for murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.

According to Vancouver Police, they are investigating mischief related to this incident.

“Several hundred people gathered around the statue, located at Carrall Street and Water Street, as the annual Women’s Memorial March wound past the landmark around 1:15 pm Monday,” said VPD in a release.

“Demonstrators tied ropes around the statue, then pulled it to the pavement and covered it in paint.”

VPD said there were no injuries or arrests made in connection with the incident.

Daily Hive reached out to the City of Vancouver, who said that they’re working with VPD to “assess, remove and store the statue until we have identified appropriate next steps with Squamish Nation.”

The @CityofVancouver has been in consultations with @SquamishNation on the right way to remove the #GassyJack statue & recognize the truth of John Deighton’s harmful legacy. Today’s actions were dangerous & undermines ongoing work with Squamish to guide steps to #reconciliation. https://t.co/zsdoyXJTPb — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) February 14, 2022

The City of Vancouver said in a statement to Daily Hive that they’re committed to Reconciliation.

They understand “that the Gassy Jack statue is a symbol of pain, violence and trauma associated with colonialism and violence against Indigenous women and girls.”

In June 2020, the Squamish Nation released a statement confirming that Jack Deighton, aka Gassy Jack, was married to a Squamish woman in the late 1860s. When she died, he married her 12-year-old niece known as Madeline or X̱áliya.

And down goes Gassy Jack…. pic.twitter.com/Nk7yUbP4sW — Damon (@DamonD) February 14, 2022

The City of Vancouver has been working on plans in collaboration with the Squamish Nation to remove the Gassy Jack statue.

“We will continue to work with Squamish Nation to identify appropriate next steps,” said the city.

“We stand in support of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression but do not condone vandalism of any kind.”

The City of Vancouver and Squamish Nation have reportedly been in talks about the statue since 2020 when it was covered in red paint.

The Gastown Business Improvement Society told Daily Hive that “the focus today should be on the Women’s Memorial March and its important message.”

“We hope to be included in the conversation with Indigenous Communities, the City of Vancouver and other stakeholders about this issue.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Squamish Nation and protest organizers for more information and will update this story.