Justin Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act to deal with truck convoy protests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act, giving the federal government more powers to deal with the anti-vaccine mandate protests across Canada.

The act authorizes the government to take “special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies.”

“After discussing with cabinet and caucus, after consultation with premiers from all provinces and territories, after speaking with opposition leaders, the federal government has invoked the emergencies act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations,” said the prime minister in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

This comes after another weekend of protests across the country, which blocked critical borders crossings.

Trudeau clarified that the scope of these measures would be time-limited, geographically targeted and “reasonable and proportionate” to the threats they are meant to address.

He added that the act would be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies at all levels across the country.

Trudeau went into further detail about how exactly these measures will “help get the situation under control.” The police will be given more tools to restore order in places where protests can create illegal and dangerous activities. The prime minister gave the blockades and occupations in Ottawa and the Ambassador Bridge as an example.

“These tools include strengthening their ability to impose fines or imprisonment,” said Trudeau.

The federal government will also secure and protect places and infrastructure that are critical to the economy and jobs, including border crossings and airports. The emergencies act will also allow the government to make sure essential services are carried out, like towing vehicles that are blocking roads.

Financial institutions will also be authorized or directed to regulate and prohibit the use of property to fund or support illegal blockades.

“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” said Trudeau.

Lastly, the government will enable the RCMP to enforce municipal bylaws and provincial defences where required.

Trudeau also made it clear what the Emergencies Act will not do.

“We’re not using the emergencies act to call in the military; we’re not suspending fundamental rights or overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he said. “We are not limiting people’s freedom of speech; we are not limiting freedom of peaceful assembly; we are not preventing people from exercising their right to protest legally.”

While the prime minister said the act is “not something that’s been used ever,” an earlier iteration of it, known as the War Measures Act, was used in Canada by then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau on October 16, 1970, during the October Crisis.

Trudeau convened another Incident Response Group meeting on Sunday night to discuss the steps needed to take to end the protests.

“We covered further actions the government can take to help end the blockades and occupations,” the prime minister tweeted. “We’ll keep working urgently on this – to protect jobs, public safety, our neighbourhoods, and our economy.”

Last Friday, Trudeau warned the so-called Freedom Convoy demonstrators of more severe consequences.