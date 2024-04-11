Huge Vaisakhi parade will impact traffic in Vancouver this weekend

The Khalsa Diwan Society Vaisakhi Parade is returning to the streets of South Vancouver this weekend, and attendees and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts in the area.

One of the largest Sikh parades in the world, the Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade features huge floats, community performers, live music, and delicious food.

The massive celebration is expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the parade route and surrounding neighbourhoods, with numerous road closures set to be put in place.

The Vaisakhi parade will begin at the Ross Street Temple at 11 am, travelling along Marine Drive to Main Street, where it will travel north. The colourful procession will head along Main until it reaches 49th, where it will head east toward Fraser Street.

Parade-goers will then watch as the parade turns south on Fraser and makes its way back to the temple.

Parking is limited in the area, though Khalsa Diwan Society is partnering with Langara College to provide free parking for those visiting the parade this year. TransLink staff and volunteers will also participate in the procession with a new Vaisakhi-themed bus.

Event organizers also shared a list of Transit re-routes through the area for Saturday, August 13.

“Attendees of all races and cultures are welcome at this celebratory and rich cultural event,” said the society on its website.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

When: April 13, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Parade will start at 11 am.

Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free