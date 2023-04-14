Massive crowds expected for return of Vancouver Vaisakhi parade this weekend

One of the largest Sikh parades in the world is returning to Vancouver streets this weekend for the first time in three years.

The Khalsa Diwan Society Vaisakhi Parade is happening on Saturday, April 15, with huge floats, community performers, live music and delicious food.

Khalsa Diwan Society encourages everyone to come and enjoy the free festivities.

“Attendees of all races and cultures are welcome at this celebratory and rich cultural event,” said the society on its website.

For Sikhs in BC and around the world, Vaisakhi is a religious celebration. The holy day commemorates the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, in 1699.

The Vaisakhi parade will begin at the Ross Street Temple at 9 am, travelling along Marine Drive to Main Street, where it will travel north. The colourful procession will head along Main until it reaches 49th, where it will head east toward Fraser Street.

Parade-goers will then watch as the parade will turn south on Fraser and make its way back to the temple.

The popular community event will also pay tribute to its harvest celebration roots by providing free vegetarian food prepared by hundreds of volunteers and families along the route.

In Sikhism, only vegetarian meals are served at temples and faith-based events such as Vaisakhi.

The practice of serving free meals to the community are acts of seva and langar — two significant aspects of the Sikh religion.

Seva translates to selfless service and langar is the term used to describe the common kitchen where food is served at a gurdwara (Sikh temple).

Most gurdwaras in the world have a larger langar hall where people of all backgrounds, races, and religions are welcome to enjoy a free communal vegetarian meal.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: 9 am to 3:30 pm. The parade will begin at 10 am.

Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Simran Singh