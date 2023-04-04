The Settlement Building just got a new name. The 55 Dunlevy Avenue destination is now known as Vancouver Urban.

This space includes food-and-drink hot spot Belgard Kitchen as well as the manufacturing collective of Vancouver Urban Winery, Van Urban Cider, and the newly rebranded Van Urban Beer Co (formerly settlement brewing).

The new name is inspired by the company’s first concept, which launched back in 2011.

“We are excited to bring our manufacturing brands under one umbrella, with a refreshed look and feel, though our brewing philosophy will remain unchanged – the brew team had some great success this year, bringing home two awards for our Hazy Pale Ale and Belgian Witbier,” says Ksenia Dempster, brand director of Vancouver Urban.

“This amalgamation will allow us to better tell our unique story – it’s so special to have a restaurant, brewery, urban winery, and cidery all under one roof, especially in the heart of a city.”

Vancouver Urban will continue to provide space for contract beer, wine, cider, and non-alc manufacturing brands, alongside its own production.

Current and past contractors include Shaketown Brewing, Windfall Cider, Kits Beach Beer, and Twisted Traditions.