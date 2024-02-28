West Vancouver house of "Twilight" fame sees drop in monthly rental cost

The Arthur Erickson-designed house in Vancouver that was featured in the iconic film Twilight has reduced its monthly rental rate from $20,000 per month to a more modest $12,000.

Of course, $12,000 per month might not be in everyone’s budget, but if you pitch in with a bunch of friends, it could be a cool way to spend a fun party weekend in a house featured in a major Hollywood picture.

The home is located at 118 Stevens Drive in West Vancouver, and it’s so popular that Lego is going to honour it with a set.

The home was last sold in 2011 when it went for $2,480,000, under the assessed value of $2,695,000. Now, the home has an assessed value of $3,898,000. However, the house isn’t listed for sale; it’s only listed for rent.

Here’s what’s going on inside.

After the original design from Erickson, the home was re-designed by Brian Hemingway and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms in a two-storey house with 5,127 sq ft of space.

Nestled in the prestigious British Properties area of West Vancouver, the listing states that Twilight fans will recognize the home, which also features an outdoor pool and spa.

The listing says it’s a “unique opportunity to live at a piece of architectural innovation.”

A previous listing called the vibe of the rooms in this home “dramatic,” with an abundance of glass, wood, and concrete.

It added the home features a “certain panache not found in most homes.”

If you’re a Twilight fan and had the money to do so, would you spend the cash to stay at this prestigious Vancouver home? Let us know in the comments.