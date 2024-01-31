Vancouver home of former lululemon CEO sells for $360K under asking

The Vancouver home of a former lululemon CEO has been sold, and it went for well under the asking price.

It’s not the CEO you’re thinking about, as this Vancouver home belonged to Christine Day, the head of lululemon between 2008 and 2013.

An original listing for the home, which was built in 2015 and is located in MacKenzie Heights, with an asking price of $5,188,000, was terminated, according to Zealty. It was then sold for $4,725,000 on January 29, $363,000 under the asking price of $5,088,000.

While it sold under the initial asking price, it still sold above the most recently assessed value of the home, which is $4,257,000.

Finally selling after over two months on the market, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features 3,473 sq ft of space.

Rumours of the home belonging to a former lululemon CEO were first shared by a notable Vancouver social media reporter on X.

Daily Hive Urbanized was able to independently verify the claims.

The home’s value pales in monetary comparison to lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Point Grey home.

Still, this home is no slouch, featuring 270-degree panoramic mountain, city and water views from the primary bedroom, and the rooftop deck.

A lower floor includes a media room and a wet bar under nine-foot ceilings.

Opinions on the value were divided, with some saying it was too much and others suggesting it wasn’t enough.

Others assumed the home belonged to Wilson.

We’re honestly surprised that the home of a former CEO of a major corporation sold for less than the home of a former Vancouver Canucks captain.