West Vancouver dream home featured in “Twilight” is getting a Lego set

Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob?

No matter what team you represent, Twihards can rejoice because Lego has announced it will be releasing a model of the famous Cullen House this year.

LEGO to release a Twilight set based on the Cullen House. pic.twitter.com/KDeU0qjTcB — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2023

The mystery of what it would look like to live in the “Twilight house” has been shattered.

Now, instead of fangirling over the home of Edward Cullen that recently went up for rent, you can build a Lego-sized version yourself.

You may not know, but Cullen’s house that was shown in the Twilight saga film New Moon isn’t actually in the fictional town of Forks, but rather in West Vancouver.

And the Lego version comes in a lot cheaper than the $2,695,000 price tag of the actual home.

The model is filled with Easter eggs from books and movies, including a brick-built werewolf, a baseball bat and glove in the garage for playing vampire baseball, and, of course, no beds because vampires don’t get sleepy.

The announcement comes after a fan designed the Lego Twilight set of the Cullen House as a part of the Lego Ideas campaign.

“A huge congratulations to Fan Designer Nick Micheels,” the company wrote on its Lego Ideas website. “Nick became a huge Twilight fan as an adult and was inspired to create this impressive Lego replica of the iconic Cullen family house. ”

There is no release date for the set just yet.

