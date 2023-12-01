Team Edward: Cullen's "Twilight" home up for rent in Vancouver

Twilight fans with deep wallets may want to peek at a home located at 118 Stevens Drive in West Vancouver for a lifetime opportunity.

True Twihards will recognize the house based on the pictures, but it is the home of none other than Edward Cullen.

The home was last sold in 2011 when it went for $2,480,000, under the assessed value of $2,695,000.

Now, the home has an assessed value of $3,898,000. However, the house isn’t listed for sale; it’s listed for rent for $20,000 per month.

Listed by Casey Archibald and Re/Max Crest Realty, the home originally designed by Arthur Erickson was re-designed by Brian Hemingway and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms in a two-storey house with 5,127 sq ft of space.

Nestled in the prestigious British Properties area of West Vancouver, the listing states that Twilight fans will recognize the home, which also features an outdoor pool and spa.

The listing says it’s a “unique opportunity to live at a piece of architectural innovation.”

A previous listing called the vibe of the rooms in this home “dramatic,” with an abundance of glass, wood and concrete.

It added the home features a “certain panache not found in most homes.”

If you’re a Twilight fan and had the money to do so, would you spend $20,000 a month to stay at this prestigious Vancouver home? Let us know in the comments.

We’ve contacted the realtor for more information.