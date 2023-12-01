NewsReal EstateMovies & TVHollywood NorthVancouver HomesUrbanizedCuratedPop Culture

Team Edward: Cullen's "Twilight" home up for rent in Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 1 2023, 6:26 pm
Team Edward: Cullen's "Twilight" home up for rent in Vancouver
Casey Archibald/Re/Max

Twilight fans with deep wallets may want to peek at a home located at 118 Stevens Drive in West Vancouver for a lifetime opportunity.

True Twihards will recognize the house based on the pictures, but it is the home of none other than Edward Cullen.

The home was last sold in 2011 when it went for $2,480,000, under the assessed value of $2,695,000.

Now, the home has an assessed value of $3,898,000. However, the house isn’t listed for sale; it’s listed for rent for $20,000 per month.

twilight home vancouver

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

Listed by Casey Archibald and Re/Max Crest Realty, the home originally designed by Arthur Erickson was re-designed by Brian Hemingway and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms in a two-storey house with 5,127 sq ft of space.

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

Nestled in the prestigious British Properties area of West Vancouver, the listing states that Twilight fans will recognize the home, which also features an outdoor pool and spa.

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

The listing says it’s a “unique opportunity to live at a piece of architectural innovation.”

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

A previous listing called the vibe of the rooms in this home “dramatic,” with an abundance of glass, wood and concrete.

twilight home vancouver

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

It added the home features a “certain panache not found in most homes.”

twilight home vancouver

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

twilight home vancouver

Casey Archibald/Re/Max

If you’re a Twilight fan and had the money to do so, would you spend $20,000 a month to stay at this prestigious Vancouver home? Let us know in the comments.

We’ve contacted the realtor for more information.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Movies & TV
+ Hollywood North
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop