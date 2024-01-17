"Fewer flights": Snow impacting arrivals and departures at YVR Airport

Vancouver got the snow that weather forecasters were warning of, and now passengers at YVR Airport are suffering from the consequences.

Snow is continuing to fall around Metro Vancouver, and YVR Airport has notified passengers that fewer flights can arrive and depart thanks to weather conditions.

Snow isn’t making matters easier for passengers taking transit to the airport, as TransLink is also experiencing service issues.

This is what the situation looked like for some flights on Wednesday morning:

“With snow in the forecast today and into the days ahead, safety remains our top priority,” YVR stated on its website.

YVR is urging customers to plan ahead, suggesting making changes online instead of going to the airport.

“Check the status of your flight with your airline before coming to the airport. If your flight has been delayed or cancelled, it is best to rebook online or over the phone rather than come to the airport. Many airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet, currently have flexible rebooking policies in place.”

Airlines like Air Canada are also putting out warnings to passengers.

Heavy snow is expected in #YVR starting tonight thru Jan. 17. Our teams are working hard to ensure your safety & run operations as smoothly as possible. Check your flight status on the Air Canada app or https://t.co/j6Q9rcq8zw. A flex rebooking policy is in effect. @yvrairport pic.twitter.com/Prbq3GJyPr — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 16, 2024

