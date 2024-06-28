NewsTransportationUrbanizedMedia

Vancouver traffic station shutdown leaves huge hole as hosts say adios

Jun 28 2024
Vancouver traffic station shutdown leaves huge hole as hosts say adios
PixieMe/Shutterstock

It has been a couple of days since AM730, the only all-traffic radio station in Vancouver, officially shut down, leaving a gaping hole in traffic reporting as hosts and listeners speak out.

AM730, a Corus station based in downtown Vancouver that literally only gave listeners traffic updates (with ads), was shut down earlier this week.

In response, listeners from around Metro Vancouver shared their condolences, reflecting on how important getting timely traffic updates was for their commute.

Even the BC Ministry of Transportation sounded disappointed about the demise of AM730.

“It is unfortunate that the traffic-focused radio station is going off the air,” the ministry said in a statement to Daily Hive.

One of the most apparent realities stemming from the news of AM730’s shutdown was how many folks relied on the traffic radio station for updates about what was happening on Metro Vancouver roads, made apparent by an outpouring of disappointment on social media.

The ministry told Daily Hive, “Other Vancouver-area media outlets will continue to provide traffic information to audiences.”

While it’s true that traffic updates can be found on other stations, including Corus talk radio station 980 CKNW, the timeliness and immediacy of AM730’s updates will be missed.

The other issue is safety, as you could listen to AM730 without a phone, the same can’t be said for apps or websites like DriveBC.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure provides traffic information in a variety of ways, including timely traffic advisories to media, social media posts, signage, and through DriveBC – the most comprehensive source for information on highway conditions throughout BC,” the ministry said.

It added that the site is being revamped, and you can provide feedback here if you have suggestions on how to improve it.

“Thank you to everyone…”

Some hosts have gone public with their thoughts on the station going off-air.

Sidney Parker, a host who was with Corus for five years, shared that she was “heartbroken” on X.

Jeff Jeffries, another former station host, was grateful to those who offered support.

Trish Jewison, a reporter who offers updates from a helicopter, reflected on the shutdown.

Corus told Daily Hive that it was a difficult decision.

“As a result, certain roles have been impacted. Effective immediately, AM 730 CKGO in Vancouver will cease to operate as an all-traffic station, and 880 CHQT-AM Edmonton will cease to operate as an all-news station,” a spokesperson said.

“Our longtime listeners will continue to be well served by the compelling programming on CKNW and CHED, and Corus remains committed to providing engaging news, traffic, weather, and talk content to our radio listeners in communities across Canada.”

