Vancouver traffic station shutdown leaves huge hole as hosts say adios

It has been a couple of days since AM730, the only all-traffic radio station in Vancouver, officially shut down, leaving a gaping hole in traffic reporting as hosts and listeners speak out.

AM730, a Corus station based in downtown Vancouver that literally only gave listeners traffic updates (with ads), was shut down earlier this week.

In response, listeners from around Metro Vancouver shared their condolences, reflecting on how important getting timely traffic updates was for their commute.

Even the BC Ministry of Transportation sounded disappointed about the demise of AM730.

“It is unfortunate that the traffic-focused radio station is going off the air,” the ministry said in a statement to Daily Hive.

One of the most apparent realities stemming from the news of AM730’s shutdown was how many folks relied on the traffic radio station for updates about what was happening on Metro Vancouver roads, made apparent by an outpouring of disappointment on social media.

people listen to AM730 every single day — robert lee (@robertalanlee) June 27, 2024

@CorusRadio you need to reconsider your stance on am730 TRAFFIC. This was a much listened to station. We all feel sorely let down. — Jaime Marie Brennan (@jaime_brennan) June 27, 2024

Well, this is unfortunate. If ever there was a radio station that served a daily public service, it was AM730. 😢 — Prairie Paul (@PaulDoroshenko) June 27, 2024

The ministry told Daily Hive, “Other Vancouver-area media outlets will continue to provide traffic information to audiences.”

While it’s true that traffic updates can be found on other stations, including Corus talk radio station 980 CKNW, the timeliness and immediacy of AM730’s updates will be missed.

The other issue is safety, as you could listen to AM730 without a phone, the same can’t be said for apps or websites like DriveBC.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure provides traffic information in a variety of ways, including timely traffic advisories to media, social media posts, signage, and through DriveBC – the most comprehensive source for information on highway conditions throughout BC,” the ministry said.

It added that the site is being revamped, and you can provide feedback here if you have suggestions on how to improve it.

“Thank you to everyone…”

Some hosts have gone public with their thoughts on the station going off-air.

Sidney Parker, a host who was with Corus for five years, shared that she was “heartbroken” on X.

heartbroken. thank you to everyone who tuned in, the last 5 years have been a blast & i will miss talking traffic 🎙️✌🏼 truly a loss for vancouver commuters https://t.co/RJGnqYIgj7 — sidney♡´･ᴗ･`♡parker (@sidparksradio) June 27, 2024

Jeff Jeffries, another former station host, was grateful to those who offered support.

Thanks to all who called everyday to give us info & love. Until we meet again (Watch this space Fall 2024) — Jeff Jeffries (@jeffriesradio) June 26, 2024

Trish Jewison, a reporter who offers updates from a helicopter, reflected on the shutdown.

I should *clarify* that I am still reporting from the helicopter, just not for AM730. I worked there for 9 years and I’m sad for my colleagues who’ve lost their jobs. 💔 — TrafficTrish 🚁 (@TrishJewison) June 27, 2024

Corus told Daily Hive that it was a difficult decision.

“As a result, certain roles have been impacted. Effective immediately, AM 730 CKGO in Vancouver will cease to operate as an all-traffic station, and 880 CHQT-AM Edmonton will cease to operate as an all-news station,” a spokesperson said.

“Our longtime listeners will continue to be well served by the compelling programming on CKNW and CHED, and Corus remains committed to providing engaging news, traffic, weather, and talk content to our radio listeners in communities across Canada.”