Bell Media has announced dozens of more upcoming layoffs as part of its ongoing restructuring plan.

In a statement released Thursday, Unifor — the union representing over 10,000 media workers across the country — said Bell had given notice to nearly 50 of its members.

Unifor said it was informed that 49 unionized positions could be impacted in a move that plans to relocate downtown Toronto news stations CP24, BNN, and NewsTalk 1010 to Agincourt, Ontario.

“The company plans on consolidating these stations with its existing CTV Toronto, CTV News Channel, and CTV National News,” stated Unifor.

According to the union, the cuts impact production workers, ENG editors and supervisors, media services coordinators and technicians, graphic artists, and AV techs, among others.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Bell Media confirmed that the reduction of 43 technicians had been announced on Thursday.

“Bell announced in February a restructuring at all levels of the company and in all business sectors,” stated a Bell Media spokesperson. “Since then, Bell has been working with its unions on the implications for our unionized workforce.”

Bell did not provide further comment on Unifor’s report that 49 unionized positions were at risk.

The company said that no departures will occur until the period between August 30 to September 27.

It added it will provide training and will be “offering voluntary severance packages and eliminating vacant positions wherever possible to mitigate the impact on our team members.”

Unifor National President Lana Payne said the cuts are “yet another blow to journalism and democracy.”

This comes after Bell cut 4,800 jobs earlier this year and 1,300 jobs in June 2023.

“Restructuring decisions are incredibly tough for all of us because it affects the people we work with and care about. We know these decisions are hardest on those leaving Bell,” wrote BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic in a statement in February.

At the time, Bibic explained that the company’s operating environment has become more complicated, and it faces regulatory challenges in a tough economy.

With files from Isabelle Docto.