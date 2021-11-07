Rare "tornadic waterspout" at YVR prompts tornado watch (PHOTOS)

There was an extremely rare weather event in Metro Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.
Environment Canada briefly issued a tornado watch for parts of the Lower Mainland, including the North Shore.
It was issued around 5:30 pm and was over by 6 pm.
A lot of people took to social media, with photos and videos of the rare event.
Velocity couplet (rotation aloft; perhaps a waterspout or weak tornado) near Iona spit moving NNE

God damn this huge tornado🌪
On YVR airport…#Vancouver #tornado #metrovancouver
Looks like a LARGE waterspout outside Vancouver airport
