Rare "tornadic waterspout" at YVR prompts tornado watch (PHOTOS)

Nov 7 2021, 1:17 am
Rare "tornadic waterspout" at YVR prompts tornado watch (PHOTOS)
There was an extremely rare weather event in Metro Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada briefly issued a tornado watch for parts of the Lower Mainland, including the North Shore.

It was issued around 5:30 pm and was over by 6 pm.

A lot of people took to social media, with photos and videos of the rare event.

 

