A rare thunderstorm rolled into Vancouver Saturday night

Nov 7 2021, 12:08 am
RickDeacon/Shutterstock

You probably heard right, that was thunder. On Saturday, November 6, a thunderstorm rolled into Metro Vancouver just before 5 pm.

According to Environment Canada, the conditions at the Vancouver International Airport included light rain showers and a thunderstorm as of 4:44 pm.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at 4:48 pm for Metro Vancouver warning of potential strong winds to develop overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada

While the thunderstorm may be going on Saturday evening, the rest of the forecast looks clear.

Clear of thunder that is, it’s November in Vancouver so of course there’s nothing but rain and clouds ahead.

Thunderstorms are rare for Vancouver, so when locals hear the rumble of thunder, they take notice.

Twitter users were lighting fast to respond to the storm, tweeting out updates of where and when they heard the thunder.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, when there’s a thunderstorm it’s best to stay indoors away from doors and windows.

There have been no warnings or alerts issued for Metro Vancouver regarding the thunderstorm.

