"Very intense" weather system bringing 90 km/h winds to Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Metro Vancouver ahead of strong winds expected to blow in on Monday night.

The statement was issued early Sunday morning and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

A “rapidly deepening” weather system will generate strong winds over the west coast of Vancouver Island, the Central Coast, and Haida Gwaii on Monday night before quickly progressing into the inner south coast waters, the statement reads.

Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected, while the inner south coast waters will see winds reach up to 70 km/h.

“The weather system will remain very intense Tuesday and these blustery conditions are expected to continue,” the weather authority said.

The exact track and strength of the weather system is still uncertain, Environment Canada warned. The strength of the winds and when they hit may change as the system evolves.