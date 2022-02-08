It’s official: BC has the second-highest number of top hotels and resorts in the country with 143, cementing its place as a prime vacation — or staycation — destination.

The ranking was chosen by U.S. News & World Report, which uses analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings to draft the list.

Vancouver’s coastal status definitely did it a few favours when it comes to top-notch hotels and resorts. Incredible views are a local selling point, even beyond the top three.

Top hotels

Bested only by Quebec with 161 of the best locations in Canada, BC has so many amazing spots to offer it’s dizzying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Hotel Georgia (@rosewoodhotelgeorgia)

Vancouver is home to the number one hotel nationwide: Rosewood Hotel Georgia, winning with a 5.0 hotel class rating. Its heritage features and spectacular service are some of its shining traits, shared by many hotels in the province.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Pacific Rim (@fairmontpacific)

The Fairmont Pacific Rim got the number three spot, known for its beauty and surrounding vistas. Also in Vancouver and landing at number four, the Pacific Rim is sophisticated, sleek, and modern with remarkable views of the water and a spa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loden Hotel (@lodenhotel)

Loden Hotel, ranked number 10, is centrally located in Vancouver but nestled between trees. Beloved for its chic French bistro and luxurious spa suite, it’s all about comfort at this Stanley Park-adjacent location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedgewood Relais & Châteaux (@wedgewoodhotel)

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, number 11, has similar offerings but a more retro, fancy aesthetic, equipped with well-outfitted bellhops and frilly awnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Waterfront (@fairmontwaterfront)

The Fairmont Waterfront, number 12, boasts some of the most incredible views in the city, looking out onto the ocean, Canada Place, and other nearby landmarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Vancouver (@shangrila_van)

And the Shangri-La, number 13, is well-known for its well-to-do clientele, sweet bar, and breathtaking pool. Try its restaurant for an extremely Instagrammable experience.

Magnolia Hotel & Spa was number 15, unique for its small size and boutique style. There, enjoy views of the Victoria Inner Harbour and dine at its notorious eatery, The Courtney Room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria BC Boutique Hotel (@magnoliahotel)

Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria is number 19 and it’s all about the ocean views — but also mineral pools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oak Bay Beach Hotel (@oakbaybeachhotel)

There are three heated ones right next to the ocean and they’re still open to the public, so you can stay warm outside in the sea mist.

Top resorts

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler came in at number six, giving guests access to gorgeous mountains rather than seaside expanses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Whistler (@fswhistler)

Vancouver Island has some great options to choose from as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Whistler (@fairmontwhistlr)

Fairmont came up yet again at Chateau Whistler, number 16, which is perched at the base of Blackcomb Mountain. That — and its cozy Italian eatery and lounge — makes it perfect for Whistler athletes looking for a place to unwind after an exhilarating day in nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn | Tofino, BC (@wickinnbc)

In another part of the island, Tofino, the Wickaninnish Inn is famous for storm and wave-watching. Ranked number 18, it even has a special room just for watching the ocean without getting wet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

These are just a few of the BC locations that made it on the list. All of the rankings across provinces are available here.