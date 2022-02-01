Alberta resort ranked among top five most romantic hotels in the world

What could be more romantic than cozying up with your loved one in a luxurious hotel surrounded by the majestic Rocky Mountains?

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Big 7 Travel released a list of the world’s 50 most romantic hotels in 2022, and Alberta’s own Fairmont Banff Springs cracked the top five.

With plenty of onsite dining options, a spa, its own bowling alley and golf course, and more, it comes as no surprise that the Banff Springs makes an ideal spot for a dreamy getaway.

Plus, you and your sweetheart won’t lack for adventures in the area, with skiing, snowshoeing, the Banff Gondola, fatbiking, snow tubing, the hot springs, and a plethora of dining and brewery options, if you choose to leave the resort.

The hotel offers everything from cozy rooms tucked away in quiet corners of the property to spacious suites with stunning mountain vistas and even the ultra-luxurious Fairmont Gold accommodations with a number of extra perks, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your Valentine’s Day getaway.

This is the fourth year that Big 7 Travel has released the Most Romantic Hotels list, and destinations were ranked based on several factors, such as properties with high TripAdvisor review scores from couples, unique “romantic” experiences, location, room facilities, and luxury.

Amangiri: Canyon Point in Utah was crowned the most romantic hotel in the world for 2022, dethroning Longitude 131º in Australia from the previous year.

The Fairmont Banff Springs was the only Canadian property to make the top 10 list, while two spots in the US were named – Amangiri: Canyon Point in Utah and The Plaza in NYC.

The top 10 most romantic hotels in the world for 2022 include:

Amangiri: Canyon Point – Utah, United States Shinta Mani Wild – Cambodia Longitude 131º – Uluru, Australia Omaanda – Namibia Fairmont Banff Springs – Canada Huka Lodge – Taupo, New Zealand The Plaza – New York, United States Plaza Athénée – Paris, France Petit St. Vincent – Grenadines Villa Cora – Florence, Italy

For a complete list of all 50 romantic hotels, with destinations ranging from Botswana to Iceland, head here.