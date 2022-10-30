Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Hanoi, Vietnam are just $734

Has Hanoi been on your must-see list for a while? It could be a good time to check out Vietnam.

We found cheap flights from Vancouver roundtrip to Hanoi for less than $800. You could be in Vietnam’s romantic northern capital city surrounded by the fragrance and flavours of phở and drinking some of the best coffee of your life before you know it.

This is a great deal for a flight from Vancouver to Vietnam. According to Google Flights, the price is usually much higher. It’s not unusual to pay almost double this price for a plane ticket.

So, what’s the catch?

The cheapest flight we found had a stopover in Hong Kong…with an almost 12-hour long layover.

Still, if you have plenty of time off work and want more room in your budget, this is a total score.

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate on the map over to Hanoi – the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.