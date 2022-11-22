Escape Raincouver and fly to Cancun for less than $430 roundtrip

If you’re sick of the Vancouver rain, maybe a trip to Cancun, Mexico, is in the cards.

Looking at the forecast, Vancouver is in store for a lot of moisture, including the chance of some wet snow sometime next week.

Air Canada currently has a lot of flight deals, but the sale on flights to Cancun caught our eye.

At first glance, if you scroll through all of Air Canada’s options, it might not be easy to spot the deal. You have to pick a specific flight and a specific time to get the most bang for your buck.

If you do it right, you’re looking at CND$425.56 roundtrip with taxes, fees, and charges included. Don’t expect first class though; you’ll be flying Economy Basic. If you do not see these prices, ensure the currency at the top right of the webpage is set to Canadian dollars.

Here’s what we did to get a cheap flight from Vancouver to Cancun.

Your dates can vary, but we picked Saturday, November 26 as the departure date and Friday, December 2 as the return date. Keep in mind there’s only a little wiggle room for your departure date. The two departure dates we found were November 25 and 26.

The cheapest flights we found have one stopover in Edmonton on the way to Cancun and one in Montreal on the way back to Vancouver.

If you choose all the right options, this should be your final result:

There are a bunch of other flight deals to Mexico with more flexibility on dates.

