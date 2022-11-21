You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Mexico for $300

If you’re dreaming about spending the day on the beach in the sun, a new flight deal may make your dream a reality.

There are several cheap flights between Vancouver and Mexico available for 2023, according to YVR Deals, which crunched the numbers.

Overall, flights between Vancouver and Puerto Vallarta, or Vancouver and Los Cabos, can be snatched up for less than $400 roundtrip.

Here are the details:

Vancouver to Los Cabos, January 26 to February 2, non-stop through WestJet for $393.

There’s some flexibility in the dates, including flights in March.

However, if you’re able to stay for a month you could fly for as low as $294, but that might not be in the cards for many travellers.

Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta, January 10 to February 10, non-stop through Flair Airlines for $294.

Unfortunately, the cheap flights between Vancouver and Cancun sold out late Sunday night.

How to get more flight deals

Go to Google Flights Put in Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate to Mexico – the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.