Flyers frustrated as WestJet experiences service outages

Travelling can be stressful at the best of times, but this weekend WestJet passengers found themselves facing even more frustrations than usual.

On Saturday, November 5, WestJet shared that it was “aware of a system-wide outage impacting operations.” The airline apologized for the inconvenience and said they were actively working to restore service.

“While the impact has been limited to only one cancellation, we are experiencing a significant number of delays across our network, and our contact center is unable to access guest reservations at this time,” the airline told Daily Hive.

While the impact has been limited to only 1 cancellation, we are experiencing a number of delays across our network, and our contact center is unable to access guest reservations at this time. We are working to get systems back up and anticipate service will be restored shortly. https://t.co/7uDv21VVlD — WestJet (@WestJet) November 5, 2022

However, passengers made sure the airline was aware of their frustrations on social media.

Ashley Jones, an actor known for her roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, True Blood, and more, shared on her Instagram stories that she wasn’t impressed by WestJet. Her video showed all the check-in kiosks were closed, and there was a long line of people waiting for service as takeoff neared.

“I mean, I’ve had issues with airlines before, but this is unreal,” she said. Jones said that her DMs were flooded with complaints about WestJet. “Kind of scared to get on this flight, to be honest,” she said.

On Twitter, WestJet customers seemed frustrated at the company’s communications, saying there were issues for hours before WestJet shared anything.

Do better this has been happening FOR HOURS and this is the first crumb of information BRUTAL — Tanya Thiessen (@TThieesen) November 5, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to WestJet for more information and will update this story.