Tiny homes for sale near Vancouver for as low as $45,000

Tiny homes are a creative housing solution in a province that’s hurting from a real estate shortage and record high prices.

In Vancouver, it seems like nothing’s on the market for less than a million dollars. So, living tiny is an option many are turning to for relief.

Whether you want to go off-grid and kiss strata fees goodbye or hit the road with a home on wheels, this list of tiny homes for sale near Vancouver shows you what an affordable home looks like these days.

As you browse, remember that you will need to park and possibly hook up your home somewhere, be it a trailer park, your parents’ lawn, or on a parcel of land.

Tiny homes for sale in Vancouver

For sale for $45,000

Located in Rock Creek

One bedroom, one bathroom

Bedroom loft with queen-sized bed

Propane stove and oven

Off-grid, four-season living

For sale for $129,900

Located in Chilliwack

Dual lofts sleep four to six comfortably

320 square feet

On wheels

Lots of storage space

For sale for $65,000

Located in Chilliwack

One bedroom, one bathroom

Pine walls and floors

Large hot water tank

For sale for $75,995

Located in Campbell River

Full kitchen

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

Plumbing and sewage hook ups

300 square feet

For sale for $87,000

Located in Nanaimo

On wheels

Not 100% completed, needs finishing touches

Bright and spacious

For sale for $63,000

Located in Maple Ridge

On wheels

One bedroom, one bathroom

Eight-foot-high ceilings

Ready to install

For sale for $75,000

Located in Squamish

On wheels

One bedroom, one bathroom

Built in 2016

Apartment-sized fridge

