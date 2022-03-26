Tiny homes for sale near Vancouver for as low as $45,000
Mar 26 2022, 7:11 pm
Tiny homes are a creative housing solution in a province that’s hurting from a real estate shortage and record high prices.
In Vancouver, it seems like nothing’s on the market for less than a million dollars. So, living tiny is an option many are turning to for relief.
Whether you want to go off-grid and kiss strata fees goodbye or hit the road with a home on wheels, this list of tiny homes for sale near Vancouver shows you what an affordable home looks like these days.
As you browse, remember that you will need to park and possibly hook up your home somewhere, be it a trailer park, your parents’ lawn, or on a parcel of land.
Tiny homes for sale in Vancouver
Off-grid tiny house on wheels
- For sale for $45,000
- Located in Rock Creek
- One bedroom, one bathroom
- Bedroom loft with queen-sized bed
- Propane stove and oven
- Off-grid, four-season living
2021 Stattonrock tiny home
- For sale for $129,900
- Located in Chilliwack
- Dual lofts sleep four to six comfortably
- 320 square feet
- On wheels
- Lots of storage space
240-square-foot tiny house
- For sale for $65,000
- Located in Chilliwack
- One bedroom, one bathroom
- Pine walls and floors
- Large hot water tank
Campbell River tiny house
- For sale for $75,995
- Located in Campbell River
- Full kitchen
- Two bedrooms, one bathroom
- Plumbing and sewage hook ups
- 300 square feet
Craftsman heritage tiny house
- For sale for $87,000
- Located in Nanaimo
- On wheels
- Not 100% completed, needs finishing touches
- Bright and spacious
Tiny home built tough
- For sale for $63,000
- Located in Maple Ridge
- On wheels
- One bedroom, one bathroom
- Eight-foot-high ceilings
- Ready to install
Tiny house built by Vancouver Tiny House
- For sale for $75,000
- Located in Squamish
- On wheels
- One bedroom, one bathroom
- Built in 2016
- Apartment-sized fridge
With files from Daily Hive Staff.