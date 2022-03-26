Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Mar 26 2022, 7:11 pm
Tiny homes for sale near Vancouver for as low as $45,000
Tiny House Listings Canada

Tiny homes are a creative housing solution in a province that’s hurting from a real estate shortage and record high prices.

In Vancouver, it seems like nothing’s on the market for less than a million dollars. So, living tiny is an option many are turning to for relief.

Whether you want to go off-grid and kiss strata fees goodbye or hit the road with a home on wheels, this list of tiny homes for sale near Vancouver shows you what an affordable home looks like these days.

As you browse, remember that you will need to park and possibly hook up your home somewhere, be it a trailer park, your parents’ lawn, or on a parcel of land.

Tiny homes for sale in Vancouver

Off-grid tiny house on wheels

tiny house

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $45,000
  • Located in Rock Creek
  • One bedroom, one bathroom
  • Bedroom loft with queen-sized bed
  • Propane stove and oven
  • Off-grid, four-season living

2021 Stattonrock tiny home

tiny home

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $129,900
  • Located in Chilliwack
  • Dual lofts sleep four to six comfortably
  • 320 square feet
  • On wheels
  • Lots of storage space

240-square-foot tiny house

tiny house

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $65,000
  • Located in Chilliwack
  • One bedroom, one bathroom
  • Pine walls and floors
  • Large hot water tank

Campbell River tiny house

tiny house

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $75,995
  • Located in Campbell River
  • Full kitchen
  • Two bedrooms, one bathroom
  • Plumbing and sewage hook ups
  • 300 square feet

Craftsman heritage tiny house

tiny house

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $87,000
  • Located in Nanaimo
  • On wheels
  • Not 100% completed, needs finishing touches
  • Bright and spacious

Tiny home built tough

tiny house

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $63,000
  • Located in Maple Ridge
  • On wheels
  • One bedroom, one bathroom
  • Eight-foot-high ceilings
  • Ready to install

Tiny house built by Vancouver Tiny House

tiny home

Tiny House Listings Canada

  • For sale for $75,000
  • Located in Squamish
  • On wheels
  • One bedroom, one bathroom
  • Built in 2016
  • Apartment-sized fridge

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

