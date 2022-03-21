$7M cheaper: Shaughnessy Tudor mansion slashes list price (PHOTOS)

Vancouver real estate isn’t cheap, but we found a deal that saves you millions.

Rosemary Estate is a heritage Tudor revival-style mansion at 3689 Selkirk Street in the heart of Shaughnessy.

This expansive heritage home built between 1912 and 1913 is listed by Royal Pacific Realty for $19,980,000. That’s $7 million cheaper than it used to be.

Back in January 2020, it was listed with a $26,988,000 price tag. It was on the market for more than a year.

Now, the home was recently listed again on March 8 with an asking price just below $20M.

The inside of the house is richly decorated with a ton of ornate wood carvings, a grand entrance with a carved oak staircase, and high ceilings.

This property has more bedrooms and bathrooms than there are days of the week.

In total, there are 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms inside both the main 12,586-square-foot house and the coach house.

Plus, the entire lot is practically the size of a city block at almost 40,000 feet.

There’s also an attached coach house on the property with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, its own kitchen, and a separate entrance.

Outside, it almost feels like you’re own VanDusen garden because the landscaping and gardening are so impressive.

At over 110 years old, this commanding home is truly one of a kind in Vancouver.

Want to see more? You can check out this video to see an inside look.