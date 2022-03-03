There is no shortage of listings and stories about how expensive housing is in Vancouver, so we thought we’d change it up and show you some of the cheapest listings available.

From Mount Pleasant to Kitsilano, if you look hard enough you might actually be able to find something that isn’t extraordinary when it comes to price.

These are the five cheapest homes that you can buy in Vancouver according to Zoocasa.

Sometimes finding cheap housing to buy means compromising in certain areas. Whether it’s location, size, or age, you might have to make a few sacrifices.

Priced at $378,000, this is the cheapest listing in Greater Vancouver according to Zoocasa.

This home for example is not located in a particularly quiet neighbourhood. It’s in the heart of the Downtown Eastside, listed by Century 21 In Town Realty.

The one-bedroom one-bathroom home is also not particularly large at 444 sq. ft.

What it lacks in size, it makes up for in the general flow and feng shui of the space. It’s laid out very well for a home that’s so small and would be an upgrade from many bachelor or studio suites in the city.

This is a building many in Vancouver will recognize.

Listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the unit itself is a 598-sq-ft, one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite.

This historic New York-style building was built in 1912. The unit still has the same original fir floors and vintage radiators. The building was recently replumbed, and portions of the unit have been renovated.

While not particularly large, it’s a pretty good price to own a piece of Vancouver history.

Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite is in the ideal location, surrounded by breweries, coffee shops, and restaurants.

Sitting at 546 sq ft, this condo unit inside 1850 Comox Street features one bedroom and one bathroom.

Listed by Re/Max Crest Realty and located just west of Denman Street, the entire unit has been renovated. It features a large bedroom and living room, with wall-to-wall windows.

Like the other listings in this post, the unit makes good use of the space available.

Located in Kitsilano and listed by Team 3000 Realty Ltd., this 630-sq-ft, one-bedroom, one-bathroom is close to the soon-to-be Arbutus Skytrain Station, and is within walking distance of all the goodies that West 4th Avenue has to offer.

The neighbourhood is green and vibrant and the rooftop deck features a glorious mountain view.

The townhouse-style unit features two levels and has seen some minor renovations. It also includes a fireplace.

The listed $699,000 asking price is also below the assessed value of $764,000.

Also located in Mount Pleasant, this 818-sq-ft, two-bedroom, two-bathroom garden suite features a private patio, an open concept kitchen, living, and dining area, and decent-sized bedrooms.

The two bathrooms are fully “spa-inspired.”

While Metro Vancouver maintains some of the highest housing prices in North America, there still are some diamonds in the rough that you can find for less than diamond prices.