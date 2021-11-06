Early Black Friday deals in Canada if you can't wait to shop

While Black Friday used to be one day in the calendar, it’s grown to take over almost the whole month of November with unique doorbuster deals and sales all month long.

Ahead of the official Black Friday on November 26, 2021, there are already places where you can get a head start on your Christmas list and save money while you’re at it.

Here are a few of the most noteworthy early Black Friday deals in Canada worth shopping online right now:

Shop early Black Friday deals now on pretty much anything under the sun from electronics and appliances to toys and clothes.

Their Black Friday price guarantee means you can shop now and you’re promised the lowest price. Shop from computers, laptops, headphones, TVs, wearable tech, smart home products, appliances, and more.

Canadian Tire drops their Black Friday deals early on November 12.

Save big on already affordable skincare for you and everyone on your list by taking advantage of their 23% off Slowvember sale.

Shop cute and eco-friendly backpacks at a discount during their Slowvember sale with free shipping and 10% off for email subscribers.

Use promo code BF40 to score 40% off your first box of frozen smoothie and meal cubes that make healthy eating easier.

Until November 9, you can get early Black Friday offers up to $100 off the Fitbit Versa 3 with more deals expected later in the month.

Ikea’s doing Green Friday instead of Black Friday. They have a ton of unique offers, including a buy-back program and BOGO 50% off their HUVUDROLL vegetable balls from November 20 to 28.

Ahead of any official Black Friday news, you can shop their “we made too much” section right now and get deep discounts on workout (or hangout) gear.

There are a handful of early Black Friday deals on laptops at Microsoft including Lenovo and Asus products.

Get up to 40% off clothes, accessories, shoes, skincare and more from Nordstrom’s early deals.

Until November 8, Old Navy is offering 40% off its early Black Friday deals with more expected throughout the month.

Snag an extra 10% off sitewide ahead of the real Black Friday deals.

You can get up to 50% off at the early Black Friday deals at Staples on laptops and computer accessories.

Save up to 30% off waterproof sneakers from Vessi just in time for the rainy season.