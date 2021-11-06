Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends tonight

Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end, so be sure to set your clocks back by one hour at 2 am Sunday, November 7.

Unless you’ve got a digital alarm clock or the like, the change will be relativeness effortless as smartphones and computers should automatically adjust to the time change.

Daylight Saving Time has been observed in Canada for over a century, but support for its abolition has been growing in recent years.

Yukon made Daylight Saving Time permanent in 2020, and British Columbia and Ontario have both passed bills to do the same. Last month, Albertans narrowly voted in favour of keeping the practice.

According to The Old Farmers’ Almanac, the general idea behind the biannual time change is that it allows people to “make better use of natural daylight.”

“Falling back” grants us more daylight on winter mornings, while “springing forward” extends the light into summer evenings.

Clocks will revert from 2 am to 1 am early Sunday morning. So, while it may be dark by 4 pm tomorrow, at least we get an extra hour of sleep.