VPD investigating stabbing at 24-hour McDonald's on Granville Street

A violent incident at a popular Mcdonald’s in the Granville Entertainment District has prompted an investigation.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 am on Saturday, November 6.

“Officers were flagged down by security at the McDonald’s on Granville and Smithe for reports of two men stabbed,” said Constable Tania Visintin.

“Both men were taken to hospital. We are still awaiting to hear the extent of their injuries.”

VPD said in a statement that the investigation is active and ongoing. Any suspect or suspects are still outstanding.