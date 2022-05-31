Seasonal and "above-normal temperatures" part of Canada's summer forecast

Folks, we did it.

It’s the best season of the year.

As the calendar flips to the first official month of summer, The Weather Network has released the country’s summertime forecast. June really is the Friday of summer.

After a sluggish spring that really put our patience to the test, Canadians will be rewarded with what the weather agency calls an “ideal summer” for enjoying outdoor activities.

The Weather Network says the Canadian summer will feature “widespread warm weather” and most of the country will see “near-normal or above-normal temperatures.”

The weather agency says it is not expecting extreme heat to be nearly as big of a factor this year as it was last summer. There will, however, be heat and humidity combined with an “active jet stream pattern” that will contribute to a “rather stormy summer” at times across the country.

But come on, we need some showers to appreciate the rainbow, ya know?

“While thunderstorms will interrupt our plans from time to time, they will also usher in periods of cooler weather to provide relief from the heat,” said the agency. “We are expecting drought and wildfires across certain regions—as they are a part of every Canadian summer—however, it appears that widespread drought, wildfires, and smoke are less of a concern this summer compared with many recent years.”

For more specifics, here’s the summer overview we can expect in Canada across June, July, and August.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

British Columbia can expect the same “cool and unsettled pattern” that dominated during the spring to continue into the start of summer. The Weather Network says the pattern allowed the “alpine snowpack to continue to build well into May, and as a result, the alpine snow is currently much deeper-than-normal.”

A cool June will allow for a more controlled melt of the deep snowpack and if the weather suddenly gets hot, there could be a “serious risk” of flooding.

The positive part of this pattern is that BC will see a “later start to the wildfire season,” as well as a shorter one.

As for July and August, BC can expect temperatures and precipitation amounts that will trend back to near-normal, with periods of hot and dry weather.

The Weather Network says it does not expect wildfires and smoke to be as big of an issue this year as they were last year and during many recent summers.

ALBERTA

The summer of 2022 is not expected to be nearly as hot as last summer for Alberta but there will be heatwaves, especially across southern parts of the province — where you’d typically expect them.

The heart of summer will bring “periods of cooler weather” to Alberta, forecasted to offer “relief from the heat.”

Edmonton and Fort McMurray can expect “near-normal temperatures” overall throughout the summer. Southern parts of the province, including Calgary, are expected to tip warmer-than-normal.

“The biggest concern as we head into summer is the ongoing drought across southern parts of the province,” said TWN. “There are some positive signs pointing towards a wetter pattern for most of Alberta, but with a very dry summer expected nearby just south of the US border, we are concerned that parts of southern Alberta could struggle to break out of the very dry pattern.”

The agency says the month of June will be “critical to how the rest of the summer unfolds,” citing that if the next few weeks fail to deliver much-needed rain, it will likely be a long hot summer for the southernmost parts of the province.

ONTARIO

Ontario can expect a “very warm and humid” summer across much of the province with a “few heat waves” likely to occur, especially for Toronto, London, and Ottawa.

“Due to the heat and humidity and several cold fronts tracking across the region, we expect stormy weather at times,” reads the forecast. “These storms will produce a wide range in rainfall totals, with many areas seeing above-normal precipitation, while some nearby places could frequently miss out and turn quite dry at times.”

Overall, though, expect a favourable season for agriculture and numerous sunny days for enjoying outdoor activities across most of Ontario.

QUEBEC

Similar to Ontario, Quebec can expect a “very warm” and dry summer, specifically in the province’s two biggest cities. A few heatwaves are also in the cards for Montreal and Quebec City along with the potential for stormy weather that will produce “a wide range of rainfall totals” with many areas seeing “above-normal precipitation.”

Overall, the forecast is calling for a “favourable summer season” for both agriculture and outdoor activities.

SASKATCHEWAN AND MANITOBA

Saskatchewan and Manitoba can expect a “cooler summer” compared to last year, with a few heatwaves and back-and-forth swings in temperature.

“The biggest concern as we head into summer is excessive rainfall which has plagued southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan,” says the forecast. “Spring planting is running weeks behind schedule across this region. We are cautiously optimistic that conditions will improve for agriculture as the season progresses, but unfortunately for many, it will be too late to salvage the season.”

THE MARITIMES

The eastern-most part of Canada should expect a “very warm and humid summer” with “occasional cold fronts” that will bring stormy weather and provide some breaks from the muggy conditions.

A very active season is expected for The Maritime with a “heightened risk” for tropical storms.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Newfoundland and Labrador can expect a “very warm and humid summer” along with periods of cooler weather, near-normal seasonal amounts of rain, and a “very active” hurricane season.

NORTHERN CANADA

Near or cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected across most of Northern Canada, with the coolest weather relative to normal across southern Nunavut and southern Yukon. The Weather Network expects the “wettest weather expected around northern parts of Hudson Bay” which can result in a reduced risk for wildlife and smoke across the northern-most part of Canada.