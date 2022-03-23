One of the top performances on the latest episode of Canada’s Got Talent belongs to a 14-year-old singer from Vancouver, BC whose life has changed forever.

The singer, who goes by Shea, performed an acoustic version of “Like My Father” dedicated to her parents. Her mom was in the audience, although her dad was far away at work in China.

“We don’t get to see each other that much, but even though he’s really far away, I don’t really think the distance weakens the bond between him and me. I miss him a lot and I know he’s really supportive of me and my musical dreams,” she said during her introduction on the show.

“I’m using my parents as my role model because they’re just so happy. Their life is what I want my life to be like when I grow up.”

She was “very, very nervous” before going on stage, but she didn’t have to be. She and her guitar left the crowd screaming and clapping along by the end of the song.

It brought Lilly, Trish, and Howie to their feet, applauding with glee. Howie even slammed his Golden Buzzer, which automatically sent her to the next round of the competition.

“Do you believe that dreams can come true?” he asked her before pressing his buzzer.

“You are going to be a huge star. Your life is never going to be the same. Everybody’s going to know your name after tonight. This is going to be a moment people watch over and over and over again,” he said.

Another Vancouverite, Bonnie Kilroe, also wowed the judges with her celebrity impersonations. The Lions Gate Chorus from Vancouver competed as a vocal group as well.

Other stand-out performers include comedian Courtney Gilmour from Toronto, dancer Ivan Felt from Winnipeg, and violinist Sebastien Savard from Alma, Quebec.