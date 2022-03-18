BC Lions cheerleaders welcoming male dancers for first time ever

Cheerleaders will return to the field at BC Lions games for the first time since 2019.

BC Lions Dance Team auditions are set for Sunday in White Rock, as dancers compete for 40 available spots.

And for the first time ever, male dancers are being welcomed to audition.

“The team will be made up of the highest calibre talent from the audition process – regardless of gender,” said Carolyn Cody, BC Lions director of business operations and marketing.

The Lions are not alone by including male dancers.

The LA Rams and New Orleans Saints were the first NFL teams to add male dancers to their cheerleading squads in 2018. A year later, the “Sea Gals” in Seattle rebranded, changing their name to the “Seahawks Dancers” after they began including male dancers.

The Toronto Argonauts welcomed men to their dance team in 2019, which followed the lead of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Many other teams have since followed suit.

Similarly, the “Felions” are also getting a rebrand. The squad will reveal a new name prior to the start of next season.

“We can’t wait to share this new dynamic dance and entertainment team when we launch their brand in May 2022,” added Cody. “Fans can expect high-quality dance performances with some very special surprises along the way.”

Tryouts are open to the public, taking place at Spiral Dance in White Rock from 2:30 pm to 4:45 pm. Dancers must register online beforehand, have graduated high school as of June 3, and be over the age of 19. According to the Lions’ website, judges on hand will be looking for danceability, showmanship and crowd appeal, and poise.

Finalists will be interviewed the next day at the Lions’ training facility in Surrey.

The BC Lions begin preseason on May 28, with week one of the regular season beginning on June 11.