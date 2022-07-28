EventsPublic ArtUrbanized

Wander through this floral celebration of PRIDE in Yaletown (PHOTOS)

Aastha Sethi
Aastha Sethi
|
Ayilya Thampuran
Ayilya Thampuran
|
Jul 28 2022, 8:47 pm
Wander through this floral celebration of PRIDE in Yaletown (PHOTOS)
A floral Pride celebration in Yaletown (Aastha Sethi)
This Pride Week, take a walk through Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood to bask in the sun and smell the flowers of PRIDE.

For the first time ever, Fleurs de Villes, which is French for “flowers of the cities,” has serenaded the streets with stunning and immersive floral displays to celebrate joy and inclusivity.

With 17 pop-ups in total, the floral installations will be up from July 27 to August 1 as part of Yaletown Pride — an arts and culture event set to complement Vancouver’s annual Pride Week, presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

Here’s a glimpse of the Fleurs de Villes floral celebration honouring the 2SLGBTQ+ history of our Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Generation Q by Get a Bouquet

Located at 1195 Mainland Street, Generation Q honours “Quadra,” Vancouver’s first lesbian-owned and run bar, with a giant “Q.”

Floral PRIDE - Generation Q

Generation Q by Get a Bouquet (Aastha Sethi)

Yaletown Wings by JEvents

Yaletown Wings features roses and leafy varietals, to match the liberation and sense of belonging displayed by the butterfly installations in Bill Curtis Square.

Floral PRIDE - Yaletown Wings

Yaletown Wings by JEvents (Ayilya Thampuran)

Flowerful Bench by Écorce Flowers

Go on, take a seat and surround yourself with baby’s breath, moss, palm leaves, and pin cushions. Located at 1051 Mainland Street.

Floral PRIDE - Flowerful Bench

Flowerful Bench by Écorce Flowers (Aastha Sethi)

#iHeartYaletown Phone Booth by Avelyn Florist

No, you can’t make a phone call, but feel free to take a photo and tag #iHeartYaletown. Located at 1159 Hamilton Street.

Floral PRIDE - telephone

#iHeartYaletown Phone Booth by Avelyn Florist (Aastha Sethi)

Puppy Pride Arch by Manites Flower Shop

Let your puppy love blossom this Pride Week with this display of a flower pooch and bone-shaped bouquets. Located at 1188 Homer Street.

Puppy Pride Arch by Manites Flower Shop (Ayilya Thampuran)

Puppy Pride Arch by Manites Flower Shop (Aastha Sethi)

Pride Heart by Tila Flower Boutique

Peer through the Pride Heart and say “Hi!” to the camera. Located in Helmcken Plaza.

Floral PRIDE - Pride Heart

Pride Heart by Tila Flower Boutique (Ayilya Thampuran)

Flowerful Swing by Fleurs de Villers Fleurists

Located in Helmcken Plaza, this pop-up features chrysanthemums, roses, ferns, and carnations. Don’t forget to enjoy the shade from the colourful umbrellas!

Floral PRIDE - swing

Flowerful Swing by Fleurs de Villers Fleurists (Aastha Sethi)

25 Years of Roundhouse by Avelyn Florist

The Roundhouse Community of Arts and Recreation Center is celebrating 25 years. Located outside the building at 181 Roundhouse Mews.

Floral PRIDE - 25 years

25 Years of Roundhouse by Avelyn Florist (Aastha Sethi)

Peace Sign by Rex & Moss

Inspired by the Ukrainian flag, the giant floral peace sign shows support for the community and highlights the importance of peace. Located at 402 Davie Street.

Floral PRIDE - Peace Sign

Peace Sign by Rex & Moss – Anna Vagramova and Nataliia Buday (Ayilya Thampuran)

Fleurs de Villes Yaletown PRIDE

When: July 27 to August 1

Where: The Yaletown neighbourhood

Aastha SethiAastha Sethi
Ayilya ThampuranAyilya Thampuran
+ Listed
+ Public Art
+ Urbanized
