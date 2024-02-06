"Eat, sleep, parkour": Vancouver teen expresses himself like an urban ninja

Teenagers have many ways of expressing themselves through music, writing, and TikTok, and one Vancouver teen does it by jumping and running around the city like an urban ninja via potentially dangerous feats through parkour.

Daily Hive connected with Seth Moon, the agile Grade 12 teen whose brave parents enrolled him in parkour classes at Origins Parkour in Vancouver when he was just 10 years old.

A brief stint in gymnastics didn’t catch Moon’s interest, but the TV show American Ninja Warrior had him very interested in parkour.

Parkour is the discipline that emphasizes getting from point A to B in the fastest and most efficient way possible, something that Moon seems to excel at.

Had a cool chat with a cool cat in Grade 12 from #Vancouver who does #parkour, for a story. I wish my parents enrolled me in parkour when I was 10! Cr: SethMoon_pk/IG pic.twitter.com/VO4bNYmisa — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) February 6, 2024

Moon is currently 17, and he’s at Origins on Main Street four days a week.

“When it’s not raining, I do outdoor sessions as well.”

Don’t be surprised to see Moon hopping around a street near you in some of these outdoor sessions, which he highlights on his Instagram page.

His page features the caption, “Eat, Sleep, Parkour, Repeat!”

Moon seemed to have parkour in his bones from a young age.

“Ever since I was little, I was climbing and rolling around,” Moon said.

“After seeing [American Ninja Warrior], my parents enrolled me in Parkour classes when I was 10. I’ve always liked movement, and parkour clicked as a way to challenge and express myself through it.”

Like many businesses, Origins shut down during the pandemic.

“I wasn’t as serious about parkour at the time, and I almost stopped for two years. I started back up in 2022 and have been growing and enjoying the sport more than ever.”

We asked Moon what the worst injury he had experienced was.

“The worst injury I’ve had was only a dislocated pinky. It only took about a month to heal and wasn’t that big of a deal.”

The most painful part, according to Moon?

“Not being able to participate in parkour,” he told Daily Hive.

“The people in the parkour community have really encouraged and pushed me to excel. In the last week, I’ve completed a ‘line’ (a string of different movements), which I feel really proud of. I think it really showcases the more true traversal style of parkour I am embracing.”