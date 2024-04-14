NewsWeather

April showers takes a break; Vancouver expecting a mainly sunny week ahead

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Apr 14 2024, 6:12 pm
The week ahead looks bright as forecasters report Vancouver is in for a sunny week.  

While there may be a chance of showers for a few hours this week, Environment and Climate Change Canada reports that the sun is expected to stay until Friday. 

ECCC suggests that there is a change of showers on Monday afternoon. However, from there, the sun is expected to shine until Friday before transitioning into a chance of rain overnight to clouds on Saturday. 

Amid the six days of sun, temperatures could climb up to 17°C Friday.

Evenings will still be pretty chilly, with lows around 3°C.

Be sure to take advantage of the week! For fun and fantastic ideas of things to do in Vancouver, check out this list of April events. 

