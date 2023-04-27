A Vancouver strip club has temporarily closed its doors and gone dark on some social media pages.

Daily Hive visited Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge on Thursday morning after reports that the venue had shut down and saw a sign on the door that suggested it was just closed “for renovations.”

The posted sign read, “BRANDI’S SHOW LOUNGE IS CLOSED THIS EVENING FOR RENOVATIONS. WE’LL SEE YOU SOON.”

While Daily Hive was on the scene looking to take a picture of the sign, a security guard asked what we were doing there. Before we could answer, another woman came outside and also asked why we were there.

We mentioned closure reports on social media and she suggested it was indeed just for renovations. But, unfortunately, security blocked us from finding out any more information.

For some extra intrigue, it appears that aside from Twitter, Brandi’s social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram, have been taken down.

On Instagram, it says that Brandi’s page is unavailable; on Facebook, it says, “This content isn’t available right now.”

While the Twitter page is active, Brandi’s hasn’t posted there since 2018.

JUST ANNOUNCED!! Friday March 9th 2018, ONE NIGHT ONLY! It’s the canadianplayboyz ! Seats are… https://t.co/mR0QELj8Ap — brandis showlounge (@BrandisVan) February 17, 2018

Some chatter on social media on Wednesday suggested that staff were let go and that the venue was shutting down.

One of the comments said, “Got a lot of friends that work there. said there was some big disagreement between management but nothing beyond that.”

We’ve reached out to the Vancouver strip club for more information.