The Penthouse Night Club, a strip club in downtown Vancouver, has done it again, putting out a message on its marquee that is timely, clever, and hilarious.

This time, the man behind the marquee sign, a bartender at the famous Vancouver strip club, turned his attention to the spy balloons and unidentified objects that everyone has been talking about over the last week.

His message reads, “bigger balloons than USA airspace,” likely in reference to the dancers who perform at the club nightly (unless they actually have really large balloons inside the strip club, but that seems unlikely).

Penthouse Night Club, specifically the marquee, was a frequent source of entertainment during the pandemic. The historic strip club was closed during COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the bartender from putting out clever messages on a near-weekly basis.

Last year, the strip club took a shot at a controversial moment from the Academy Awards involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, writing, “Certainly not making a Jada Smith joke.”

Another marquee message that caught a lot of people’s attention was this one from last year:

If you want to check out more of Penthouse Night Club’s hilarious marquee messages, click here.