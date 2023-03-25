Downtown Vancouver building under siege from feces attacks (VIDEO)

A building in a central Downtown Vancouver location has been under siege recently. Among the worst indignities it’s faced is someone smearing feces all over the place.

Nick Cardarelli from Brandi’s Show Lounge, which is located inside 595 Hornby Street near Dunsmuir, told Daily Hive that in recent months, an aggressive panhandler has been been “harassing staff and customers alike relentlessly.”

“At first, we would ask her to move along, and she would, but would quickly return,” said Cardarelli.

According to him, the panhandler’s behaviour became “more aggressive, belligerent, and abusive.”

One night, the police were driving by, said Cardarelli, and they saw her behaviour, talked to her, and told her to move along.

“The next day, she came back and did the first deed of the poop smearing,” he said. “And then a week or so later, the second.”

In videos provided to Daily Hive, you can see an individual approach the building and rub something wrapped in newspaper on door handles and other surfaces at the building’s entrance.

Video from Nick Cardarelli at Brandi's Show Lounge showing an incident at 595 Hornby Street where an individual allegedly spread 💩 on high-touch surfaces like door handles. pic.twitter.com/9d51cFPsQR — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) March 25, 2023

Another video showing the 💩-smearing incident at 595 Hornby Street. Police are investigating this as mischief. pic.twitter.com/XFIyYuA7kf — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) March 25, 2023

Cardarelli said that the suspect visited again on March 23, threatening to kill door staff and kicking one of them, who held her down until police came to arrest her.

Constable Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department confirmed that the incident on March 20 was reported to the police and is under investigation as mischief.

“A person of interest has been identified, however, we haven’t yet made an arrest,” she said on March 24.

Police also confirmed that they are not investigating similar incidents at other businesses.

More CCTV footage of a mischief incident at a building in Downtown Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/BMoFRseMpC — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) March 25, 2023

As for Cardarelli, he said he’s “not convinced she won’t be out again today to come back and do it again.”