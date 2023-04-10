Vancouver strip club claps back at ex-Canucks captain Horvat

Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat upset a number of people in Vancouver over the weekend, and that appears to include the folks at a local strip club.

Vancouver’s wittiest adult entertainment venue, the Penthouse Night Club, fired a shot at Horvat as only it could.

As of Sunday night, the sign outside The Penthouse read “[email protected]#k you, Horvat.”

And I’ll tell you that for free @NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/lItw78rYmc — Penthouse Night Club (@ThePenthouse604) April 10, 2023

The Penthouse is, of course, well known for its creative and topical messages on its Seymour Street-facing sign.

After the Canucks lost their first seven games of the season in October, The Penthouse’s sign read, “Canucks drink free (after you win 1).” Following Vancouver’s first win of the season two nights later, the strip club updated it, saying, “Canucks drink free (bottoms up).”

The Penthouse’s official Twitter account shared a photo of its Horvat-hating sign on Sunday, with the caption, “And I’ll tell you that for free.”

It was a clear shot at Horvat for his comments on Saturday, when he said his New York Islanders experience was “a lot better than Vancouver.”

Horvat has since apologized to Canucks fans, saying his emotions got the best of him.

“I didn’t mean any disrespect to the fans of Vancouver or my teammates or the city of Vancouver at all. It wasn’t directed at them at all,” Horvat told reporters this morning.

“I really enjoyed my time in Vancouver; I’m not trying to disrespect them at all.”

Now, will The Penthouse accept his apology? Maybe its sign will tell us.