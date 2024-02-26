Suspect released after victim in wheelchair stabbed multiple times in Vancouver

A man in a wheelchair was stabbed in the neck multiple times over the weekend in a Vancouver stranger attack.

The Vancouver Police Department shared some details about the stranger attack in a post on X, stating the man in the wheelchair was 34 years old.

Police said the attack occurred on Saturday, just before 10 am, near West Hastings and Carrall streets.

Vancouver Police also told Daily Hive that after the suspect was taken to jail, he was released from custody pending a court appearance in July.

“Charges have not been formally laid by the courts.”

Police said that the suspect was a high-risk, dangerous offender who, after the attack, tried to run away.

Vancouver Police officers quickly arrested him and were fortunately patrolling the area at the time. Also fortunate was the victim, who didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries.

#VPDScanner: Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, a 34 y/o man in a wheelchair was stabbed multiple times in the neck by a stranger at W Hastings and Carrall Streets. The suspect, a high-risk dangerous offender, tried to run away but was quickly arrested by #VPD officers who were… pic.twitter.com/DTCJgGEJPG — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 26, 2024

Some folks reacted to the post on X.

One user quipped, “Isn’t the world great?”

Another user said, “Unbelievable.”

Others highlighted the fact that a high-risk offender was able to commit another crime.

“High risk dangerous offender” so known to police and just let out routinely by a broken justice system. — Don (@VancityDon) February 26, 2024

We’ve contacted the Vancouver Police Department for more information about the suspect and the attack.