Terrifying video shows shooter open fire on vehicle in White Rock

New footage has emerged of the overnight shooting in White Rock that left four men with serious injuries.

The video, captured by a CCTV camera, shows a shooter open fire on a black vehicle in a White Rock driveway.

The driver accelerates through the gunfire, eventually leaving the shooter behind and proceeding to the street. The shooter runs after the vehicle, and more gunshots are heard.

The video was shared on X by CKNW radio host and former MLA Jas Johal, who said a friend sent him the footage.

Police have said they believe the shooting was targeted and that there’s no wider risk to the public. First responders were called to the scene just after midnight, where officers provided first aid near Roper Avenue and Lee Street.

A vehicle on fire was discovered in Surrey shortly after the shooting.

Paramedics say seven ambulances and an advanced care response unit attended the scene and transported the four victims to hospital.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting.