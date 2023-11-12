Calm after the storm: Sunny week expected ahead after rainy weekend

While it’s been a challenging weekend amid nasty weather hitting Metro Vancouver, the week ahead is looking much better.

This weekend, a Pacific storm brought blustery winds and lots of rain to BC’s south coast and left hundreds of thousands of BC Hydro customers without power.

In an update Sunday, BC Hydro said its crews restored power to 99% of the 235,000 customers impacted by the storm that began on Friday evening.

Now that things are looking up, the Weather Network is adding that it predicts the weather will remain bright and dry for most of the week.

According to the forecast, a mix of sun and cloud is expected until Friday before the Vancouver area is hit with more rain.

In the meantime, folks can enjoy the dry weather.

Temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C.

The start of the week may be a bit windier, so be sure to bundle up to avoid the chilly weather.